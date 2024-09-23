The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKIN

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beauty Health

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 40,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $43,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,921,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,395,510.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.