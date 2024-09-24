Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.77 on October 25th

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMS opened at GBX 224.01 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.44. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.83 ($3.68). The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4,540.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.00) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.