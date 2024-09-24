Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
