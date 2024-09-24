Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

