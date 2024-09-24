American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) PT Raised to $27.00 at Truist Financial

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

AHR opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

