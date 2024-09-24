Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,979 shares of company stock worth $1,671,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

