Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $15.59

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

