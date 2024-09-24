Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price at C$43.28

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.28.

POW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:POW opened at C$43.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.33 and a 52 week high of C$43.23.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$9.91 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9731622 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

