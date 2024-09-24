Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $25.86

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,187 shares of company stock valued at $195,670. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $308,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

