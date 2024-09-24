Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arhaus

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Arhaus by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at $21,034,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $8,301,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.