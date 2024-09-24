BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance
BlackRock Energy and Resources stock opened at GBX 117.75 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.01. The company has a market capitalization of £143.76 million, a P/E ratio of 649.17 and a beta of 0.98. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources
