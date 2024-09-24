BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

BlackRock Energy and Resources stock opened at GBX 117.75 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.01. The company has a market capitalization of £143.76 million, a P/E ratio of 649.17 and a beta of 0.98. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

