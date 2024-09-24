Brokerages Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target at $23.86

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

