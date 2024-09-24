Brokerages Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) PT at $33.80

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
