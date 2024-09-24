Brokerages Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) PT at $33.80

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

