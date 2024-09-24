Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Target Price at C$22.00

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFI Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

NFI Group Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFI Group stock opened at C$18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.49. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$19.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2901907 EPS for the current year.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.