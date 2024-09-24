Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $6.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.92 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.80%. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

