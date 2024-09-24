Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPR. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CAPR stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $190.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

