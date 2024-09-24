Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUMA. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.