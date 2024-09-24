Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
