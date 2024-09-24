CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.95 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,268,070 shares of company stock worth $285,265,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

