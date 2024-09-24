CIBC Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$82.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$78.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.25.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0938104 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.