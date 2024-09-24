Critical Survey: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) versus Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 6 6 0 2.50 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus price target of $6.61, suggesting a potential upside of 185.58%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.55, suggesting a potential upside of 40.91%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$3.93 million N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $52.03 million 2.85 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Lithium Americas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

