Critical Survey: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) versus iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE)

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

iLearningEngines has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iLearningEngines and Check Point Software Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iLearningEngines $360.77 million 0.58 -$5.85 million N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies $2.49 billion 8.88 $840.30 million $7.20 27.15

Profitability

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than iLearningEngines.

This table compares iLearningEngines and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iLearningEngines N/A N/A -6.20% Check Point Software Technologies 33.61% 31.59% 15.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of iLearningEngines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of iLearningEngines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for iLearningEngines and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iLearningEngines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Check Point Software Technologies 0 16 9 0 2.36

iLearningEngines currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,142.04%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $183.68, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given iLearningEngines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iLearningEngines is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats iLearningEngines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines, Inc. operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. In addition, the company offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business. Further, it provides cloud network security, cloud native application protection, security and posture management, cloud identity and entitlement, cloud workload protection, cloud detection and response, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Additionally, the company offers technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

