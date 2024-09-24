Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $1,090.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $23.89 to $28.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $21.53 to $27.78 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.99.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,311,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 152,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 39.7% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

