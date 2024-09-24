Dexus Industria REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:DXI)

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
