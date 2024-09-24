Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after buying an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.