Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.25 Per Share

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fletcher King Trading Down 10.0 %
LON:FLK opened at GBX 45 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Fletcher King has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.33 and a beta of 0.39.
About Fletcher King
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fletcher King
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 4 Reasons GlobalFoundries Could Be a Big Winner After Recent Lows
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.