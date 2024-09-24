Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.25 Per Share

Fletcher King Plc (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fletcher King Trading Down 10.0 %

LON:FLK opened at GBX 45 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Fletcher King has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Fletcher King alerts:

About Fletcher King

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. The company offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, ratings, and development. Fletcher King Plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.