Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $24.14 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

