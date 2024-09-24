Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GORO

Gold Resource Price Performance

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.