Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.69.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $173.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,337.62 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $176.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

