HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $49.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.73.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $65,774,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.