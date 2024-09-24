Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Head to Head Comparison

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank 21.11% 16.90% 1.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares California Business Bank and Independent Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank $207.12 million 3.41 $59.07 million $2.94 11.49

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for California Business Bank and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Summary

Independent Bank beats California Business Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

