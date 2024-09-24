Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Purchases C$15,370.00 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,370.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$9,537.84.

Shares of TSE:WRG opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.82. Western Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$3.95.

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$43.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

