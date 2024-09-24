Isabella Bank Co. (ISBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $152.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Isabella Bank from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

