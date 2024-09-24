Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.55.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company.

JKHY stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

