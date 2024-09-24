Jefferies Financial Group Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $293.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $261.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.42.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.5 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $251.55 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.57.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

