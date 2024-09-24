LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $108.00 at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

LCI Industries stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $131.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

