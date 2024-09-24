LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in LendingTree by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

