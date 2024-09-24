Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

LINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $386.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $235,724.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,534,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

