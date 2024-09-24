MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$21.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2205607 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
