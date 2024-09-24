Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRSN

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $88,744.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 105,301.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 185,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $237.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 333.91% and a negative net margin of 349.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.