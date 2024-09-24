Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 105,301.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 185,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $237.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 333.91% and a negative net margin of 349.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
