Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after acquiring an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

