Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
OBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
