Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 775.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 72.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

