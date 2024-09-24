Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on RCI.B. Cormark dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 122.70%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
