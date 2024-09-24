Royal Bank of Canada Raises MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$20.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cormark increased their target price on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDA

MDA Space Stock Performance

MDA opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of -0.02. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$10.65 and a 52-week high of C$16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.90.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MDA Space will post 0.9875297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. In other news, Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.