Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

