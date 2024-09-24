SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $20.08 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

