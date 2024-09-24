Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of SF opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

