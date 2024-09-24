StockNews.com Upgrades InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

NYSE INFU opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

