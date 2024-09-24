StockNews.com Upgrades InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
InfuSystem Stock Performance
NYSE INFU opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $10.99.
InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InfuSystem
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.