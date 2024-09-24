T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $205.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.92.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,414 shares of company stock valued at $107,147,801. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.86. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

