THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

THOR Industries stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after buying an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after buying an additional 113,201 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after buying an additional 78,832 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

